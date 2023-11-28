Future sanctions package of European Union includes measures to suppress ability of Russian Federation to produce missiles and drones - Kuleba

The upcoming 12th package of EU sanctions includes an important element - measures aimed at suppressing the ability of the Russian Federation to produce missiles and drones

"Four important decisions are under development. The sanctions package mentioned by Josep - we appreciate the ongoing efforts. I would like to emphasize one particular element of this sanctions proposal, namely measures aimed at suppressing Russia's ability to produce missiles and drones. Some of these measures have already been included in the package, and we look forward to their adoption by member states," Kuleba said at a joint briefing with European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell in Brussels.

Also, as Kuleba noted, a decision is expected on the use of frozen Russian assets for the purpose of rebuilding Ukraine. The third topic, according to the minister, is the decision to launch a new Ukrainian fund to provide macro-financial assistance to Ukraine.

"But first and foremost, of course, is the decision to open negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union. And I can confirm that Josep and I discussed this issue in detail," the Foreign Minister said.

He added that work is underway with member states to adopt this decision.

On social media X (Twitter), Kuleba said that he and Borrell "also discussed in detail my proposal for the creation of a pan-European defense industry area, in which EU members, candidates and like-minded countries will join forces in defense production."

