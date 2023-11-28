Borrell to attend OSCE meeting, but does not plan to meet with Lavrov

EU High Representative Josep Borrell will personally attend the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Skopje, but no meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who will also be present, is scheduled.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Borrell said this during a joint press conference with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister in Brussels on Tuesday.

"I have some experience of communicating with Mr. Lavrov in difficult circumstances. I will go to the OSCE meeting. We have to go, we are members of this organization and we have to present our views and oppose them to Russia's views," Borrell commented on the question of whether he would participate in the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Skopje.

At the same time, Borrell said that he would not communicate with the Russian Foreign Minister present at the meeting, as he would have to return to Brussels immediately.

Read more: DPRK confirms principled support for Russia’s actions against Ukraine - Lavrov