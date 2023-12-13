Zelenskyy on Headquarters’decision: We are significantly strengthening fortifications, there will definitely be enough mines and concrete. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 643rd day of the war with the Russian Federation.

Censor.NET reports.

"I have just held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief – a special, long, detailed one.

The first is fortification. We are significantly strengthening. All finances are there. All solutions are there. There should be full relevant work in communities. Everything is absolutely detailed – there will definitely be enough mines and concrete for our country. More speed and efficiency are needed, and everyone in charge of this has clear tasks.

There was also an important analysis of recent attacks against Ukraine – missiles, massive drone strikes. We analyzed the tactics of protection against our air defense. A clear need is the development and strengthening of our mobile fire groups, as well as all the most effective air defense systems.

Separately, we analyzed the work of "patriots" and "nasams" – everything is very effective, I am grateful to our partners who helped us with these systems. The Commander of the Air Force and other relevant commanders, the Ministry of Defense have the necessary instructions.

There were, of course, reports from commanders on all frontline areas. Special attention is paid to the Donetsk directions: Avdiivka, Marinka, and the Bakhmut area. During this day, the most intense clashes took place there. I am grateful to all our soldiers for their strength and resilience. Kupiansk direction – I want to especially note the retention of our positions. We also discussed our actions in the southern direction.

Today I held a separate meeting with the Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine, which can be called optimistic. We are preparing, in particular, good long-range things so that the occupiers feel Ukrainian strength," Zelenskyy said.