During day, Russians fired 22 times at Sumy region: three people were killed, including 7-year-old girl, and three more were wounded
During the day, the Russians fired 22 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 106 explosions were recorded.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a telegram from the Sumy Regional Military Administration.
In particular, they were shelled:
- Krasnopillia community: the enemy attacked with mortars (19 explosions) and artillery (2 explosions).
- Seredyno-Buda community: shelling was carried out from mortars (11 explosions), artillery (3 explosions) and MLRS (7 explosions). As a result of the shelling, three people were killed, including a 7-year-old girl who died of injuries in hospital. Three people were also wounded.
- Velyka Pysarivka community: shelling from mortars (22 explosions) and artillery (2 explosions) was recorded.
- Sveska community: Russians dropped 4 mines on the territory of the community.
- Yunakivka community: there were mortar attacks (16 explosions), artillery shelling (8 explosions) and the dropping of explosive devices (grenade launcher fragmentation round) from UAVs (2 explosions).
- Bilopillia community: artillery shelling was carried out (2 explosions).
- Esman community: mortar shelling (2 explosions) was recorded.
- Khotyn community: mortar shelling was carried out (6 explosions).
