Occupants announce elimination of Russian Army General Zavadsky, but information needs to be clarified - Shtefan

Ukrainian Armed Forces Colonel Anatolii Shtefan released information about the liquidation of Russian Major General Vladimir Zavadsky. But the information needs further clarification.

According to Censor.NET, Stefan wrote about this in the social network X.

"The information needs to be clarified.

- Major General Vladimir Zavadsky is the deputy commander of the 14th Army Corps," the statement reads.

