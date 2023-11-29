ENG
The State Department believes that Putin will not go to peace before the US presidential elections, - Reuters

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not make peace in Ukraine until the election’s results in the USA in November 2024.

According to Censor.NET, a senior US State Department official anonymously stated this in a comment to Reuters.

This comes amid concerns that a potential victory by former President Donald Trump could undermine support for Ukraine.

A senior official said after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels that the alliance had reaffirmed its support for Ukraine, knowing that a peace deal was unlikely next year.

"I expect that Putin will not make peace or a constructive peace before he sees the result of our elections," the official said.

