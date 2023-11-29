Air defense destroyed all "Shahed" UAVs and 2 Kh-59 missiles, - Air Force

On the night of November 29, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 21 "Shahed" UAVs and 3 Kh-59 guided air missiles. Air defense destroyed all the drones

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The Russians launched "Shahed" from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and the missiles hit from the airspace of the occupied Kherson region. The main direction of the drone strike is Khmelnytskyi, the rockets are in the south of the country.

"The following were involved in the attack:

21st shock air force "Shahed-136/131";

3 Kh-59 guided air missiles," the AF noted.

Fighters, anti-aircraft missile units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack. The work of air defense was heard in Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

"Two missiles were destroyed in the Mykolaiv region. The third one did not reach the desired target," the Air Force added.

