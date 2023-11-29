Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 327,580 people (+1,140 per day), 5,538 tanks, 7,908 artillery systems, and 10,312 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 327,580 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 29.11.23 approximately amount to:

personnel - about 327,580 (+1,140) people,

tanks - 5538 (+15) units,

armored combat vehicles - 10312 (+27) units,

artillery systems - 7908 (+32) units,

MLRS - 910 (+3) units,

air defense means - 600 (+3) units,

aircraft - 323 (+0) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 5944 (+39),

cruise missiles - 1567 (+2),

ships/boats - 22 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 10,348 (+46) units,

special equipment - 1121 (+8).

Watch more: Special Forces of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroy position of Russian machine gunners on temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region. VIDEO