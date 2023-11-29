Poisoning of Budanov’s wife showed that Russian agents were more deeply embedded than previously thought, - NYT

The poisoning of the wife of the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Marianna Budanova, may mean that Russian agents are much deeper in Ukraine than previously thought.

"If Russia succeeded in poisoning Budanova, it could mean that Russian agents were operating closer to the inner circles of power than previously thought possible," the newspaper writes.

At the same time, former deputy head of the SSU Viktor Yahun told the NYT that an assessment of Budanova's poisoning could only be made when more circumstances are known. At the same time, he "would be surprised" if the Kremlin had agents who could get close to Budanov and his wife.

"There are simply no agents on the territory of Ukraine who could poison them," he added.

Earlier, it was reported that the wife of the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, Marianna, was poisoned with heavy metals. She is currently undergoing treatment.

