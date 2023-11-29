Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russian Federation: "Russia is ready for war with NATO, it is no longer possible to restore relations"

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Ryabkov said that he does not rule out an armed conflict between Russia and NATO, since it is already impossible to improve relations. The Russian Federation is ready to protect its national interests from those who "endlessly encroach" on them.

"Depends on the North Atlantic Alliance. Totally and completely the choice is on NATO's side. We are ready, as it has already been demonstrated, to protect our national interests with all the means at our disposal," he said, answering the question of whether we can expect an armed conflict between the Russian Federation and NATO in the future.

Ryabkov noted that it is not possible to "encroach endlessly" on Russia's interests and that "the people who continue to test our strength, they must have believed that there is no limit to their own rate-raising game, but they may find themselves among those who will completely lose on this court."

"I do not think that relations between Russia and NATO will be restored in one form or another in the foreseeable future. This is excluded for reasons of both principle and practical nature," he added.

According to the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, if "someone in the West thinks that we need these relations, that we will at some point come and ask for their restoration, then this is the biggest mistake."

Ryabkov added that Russia was ready to negotiate "only on an equal and mutually respectful basis", which NATO and its member countries have always allegedly had problems with.

"And now against the background of what is happening, I can't even imagine the situation and the context in which this is possible," Ryabkov summed up.

