Russia has nothing to discuss Zelenskyy’s "Peace Formula" on the terms set by Ukraine.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said this in an interview with the Russian edition of "Izvestia", reports Censor.NET.

The interviewer asked Ryabkov if he saw "the readiness of the United States to force Ukraine into a truce next year."

"No, nothing like that is not visible, but I can not imagine at this stage. If American colleagues have any ideas about this, they have the right, of course, and are free to put them in any form. We will listen to them. But they should not turn to us, but to Kyiv. There is nothing to discuss with us on the terms that Ukraine put forward."

Ryabkov says that the United States "are at the head of a Western group that repeats the" Zelenskyy's peace formula "as a mantra, saying that this is the only basis for agreements.

"But on this basis, not just any agreements will not work, but a dialogue is impossible. Therefore, we are not ready on this basis to consider anything with the United States. They must work with their "wards," "said the deputy foreign minister of RF.

To a clarifying question about the expectations for a truce next year, Ryabkov replied: "I do not just do not expect a truce, I expect that the goals of the SWO (as Russia calls the war against Ukraine). - ed.) will certainly be achieved.