Falling ratings may still convince Zelenskyy to change his mind about holding elections, - Economist

A mid-November poll shows that trust in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has fallen to 32%.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the material of The Economist.

The journalists read internal polls showing "that the president, once praised for his role in defending the country, has been tarnished by corruption scandals in his government and concerns about the direction of the country".

"Figures from mid-November show that trust in the president has fallen to +32%, less than half that of the still-respected General Zaluzhny (+70%). Ukrainian intelligence officer Kyrylo Budanov has better ratings than the president (+45%). The same poll shows that Mr Zelenskyy risks losing the presidential election if he ever clashes with his commander-in-chief," The Economist notes.

According to the newspaper, 8 out of 10 Ukrainian citizens are currently against the idea of holding elections, which were supposed to take place in March 2024. The President also ruled out holding them, citing martial law.

"But the drop in his ratings may yet persuade him to change his mind," the authors note, adding that Russian propaganda will also take advantage of the fact that the election will not take place.

