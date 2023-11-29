The EU has presently given to Ukraine 300 thousand of the promised 1 million ammunition - Kuleba

Ukraine received 300 thousand of the promised 1 million shells by the European Union

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, reports Censor.NET with the reference to Reuters.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the NATO-Ukraine Council in Brussels, Kuleba called for closer alignment between Ukraine's defense industries and NATO to ensure Kyiv supplies needed to defeat Russia, which attacked Ukraine in February 2022.

"We need to create a Euro-Atlantic common space for the defense industry, "Kuleba said.

He added that this will ensure the security of both Ukraine and the NATO countries themselves.

