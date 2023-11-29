Four checkpoints to Poland are blocked. There are 2,450 trucks in queues

The blockade by Polish carriers is continuing at four checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. In the queues, according to the Polish side, there are 2,450 trucks.

This was reported by the speaker SBGS Andriy Demchenko to Ukrinform , as reports Censor.NET.

"In the directions where the lockdown began on November 6, according to Polish border guards, as of the morning - 1650 trucks: Yagodin - 400. Rava-Russkaya - 600, Krakovets - 650. In addition, 800 trucks are waiting in Shegin. Blocking in this direction from November 27 continues around the clock, "- said the speaker.

At the same time, as of the morning, the Ukrainian-Slovak border is unlocked, trucks were allowed to pass normally. 500 trucks were waiting for the passage in the direction of Ukraine of the checkpoint "Uzhgorod".

From Hungary as of the morning there were 690 trucks waiting for the passage in the direction of Ukraine of the checkpoint "Tisa".