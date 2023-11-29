Baerbock on the defense of Ukraine: It is necessary to create a "winter shield"

Allies should create a shield over Ukraine amid Russian attacks in winter

This was stated by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, informs Censor.NET with reference to DW.

"Russia is once again targeting civilian infrastructure, "Baerbock said on the sidelines of the first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council.

According to her, Russia's shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure last winter left millions of people without electricity and heating for a long time.

