ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
7184 visitors online
News War in Ukraine
1 730 12
protection (12) Ukraine (5505) Annalena Baerbok (71)

Baerbock on the defense of Ukraine: It is necessary to create a "winter shield"

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

бербок

Allies should create a shield over Ukraine amid Russian attacks in winter

This was stated by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, informs Censor.NET with reference to DW.

"Russia is once again targeting civilian infrastructure, "Baerbock said on the sidelines of the first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council. 

According to her, Russia's shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure last winter left millions of people without electricity and heating for a long time.

Read more: Germany will increase support for Ukraine, - German Foreign Minister Baerbock

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 