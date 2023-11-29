2 188 5
Stoltenberg about F-16 for Ukraine: Delivery will begin as quickly as possible
News Censor.NET War in Ukraine
The deliveries to Ukraine of modern F-16 fighter jets will begin as quickly as possible.
This was announced today in Brussels during a press conference following the results of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of Foreign Ministers by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Censor.NET informs, citing Ukrinform.
According to him, deliveries of modern F-16 fighter jets, which can change the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine, will begin as quickly as possible.
