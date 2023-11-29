Bezuhla "Servant of the People" accused Zaluzhnyi of a "custom-made" article by The Economist: "Are you, poor, being pressed?"

Close to the OP, the MP of the "Servants of the People," Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Mariana Bezuhla once again criticized the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi. The parliamentarian accuses him of allegedly "custom-made" article of The Economist.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"And what do you have left, Valerii Fedorovich? Custom-made articles in The Economist through Fiala, Musgaeva, Drobovich, Davydyuk, etc.? How many of them already? Is it general-like to remain silent in Ukraine and throw this into the world to foreigners? Maybe you have something to say directly?

Why, for example, between military units is soldier transferred for months? Why are the most capable brigades not given new equipment, but are given to newcomers and non-shot ones? Why can a person still be on the assault without preparation, despite even the law we have adopted? Why is the issue of the Military Medical Commission still not resolved, although we have adopted a law on this for a long time?

Is it all Zelenskyy? Are you, poor, pressed? Is it worth another article in The Economist?

I am not concerned about your ratings, but about our military chances. And if you care about ratings, then our MILITARY chances are decreasing every day. Keep silent? " - said the MP.

We Remind that earlier The Economist published an article in which it told about the terrible relationship between President Zelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhnyi. Also, the media reported about conflicts in the leadership of Ukraine..

As was reported by Censor.NET, "the servant of people" Bezuhla critisized Zaluzhnyi for his meetings with civilian people. It is aslo noted that Bezuhla is demanding the resignation of the Commander-in-Chief of AFU Zaluzhnyi. According to her, he "could not provide an idea plan for the 2024."

At the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence should consider the issue of depriving Bezuhla of the post of chairman of the subcommittee on democratic civilian supervision and control.

Read more: People’s Deputy Kryvosheiev registered in Verkhovna Rada resolution on dismissal of "Servant of People" Bezuhla from post of deputy chairman of Committee on National Security