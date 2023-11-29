Russian oligarch Khan wanted to lift EU sanctions in court, but lost

Mikhail Friedman’s business partner, Russian oligarch German Khan, lost a court case challenging the European Union’s sanctions.

As Censor.NET reports this with reference to Bloomberg.

The EU General Court in Luxembourg rejected Khan's appeal.

Khan is known primarily for his company LetterOne, founded in 2013 with partners Friedman, Kuzmichev and Aven. All three resigned from the board of directors after being sanctioned in March 2022.

Khan was placed on the EU sanctions list for his role in Alfa Group, which together with its partners controls Russia's largest retailer and private bank.

The EU said Khan "maintains a close relationship" with Putin and "continues to trade significant services with him," adding that the group's owners also receive "business and legal benefits from this relationship."