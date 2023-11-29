ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
7171 visitors online
News World
1 408 9
European Union (2043) Ursula von der Leyen (153)

Ukraine has fulfilled almost all the requirements of the EU to start accession negotiations - von der Leyen

News Censor.NET World

фон,дер,урсула,ляєн

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Ukraine had fulfilled "almost all the requirements" set by the EU to start negotiations on its accession.

This was reported by Censor.NET with the reference to Politico.

"They fulfilled all the necessary requirements from almost all the seven steps that we had asked them to take when they became a candidate country, "she said.

Von der Leyen said she was "deeply impressed" by Ukraine's "deep structural reforms" and "existential war."

Read more: Best way for stability in Ukraine is membership in EU- von der Leyen

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 