Russians conducted raids in occupied Crimea in search of local underground - National Resistance Center

Russia has stepped up counter-sabotage measures in the temporarily occupied Crimea to suppress the activities of the local underground.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy raided a number of settlements on the peninsula and detained residents for "extremism". In particular, the occupiers were looking for informers of the Defense Forces in Sevastopol," the statement reads.

