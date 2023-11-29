EU expects SAPO conditions and changes in selection of judges to be met before disbursing macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in December

The European Commission is currently finalizing the assessment of the outstanding conditions that Ukraine must fulfill before the end of the EU macro-financial assistance program in 2023, which will allow the disbursement of the last tranche of this assistance in December, worth 1.5 billion euros.

This was announced by Alberto Fernandez-Diez, Head of the Trade and Economic Section of the EU Delegation to Ukraine, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"It is noteworthy that the most important of them are related to the rule of law. Some examples are the strengthening of the SAPO (Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office), as well as changes in the selection of judges in Ukraine," he said during a presentation of the pilot monitoring of Ukraine's implementation of IMF and EU programs by the RRR4U consortium in Kyiv.

According to the consortium representatives, the selection of judges and the SAPO are related to the adoption of the draft laws approved in the first reading on November 21: No. 10140-d with amendments to the law "On the Judiciary and the Status of Judges" and some legislative acts on improving judicial career procedures and No. 10060 on increasing the institutional independence of the SAPO.

As noted by RRR4U, it is necessary to adopt the draft law on the criminalization of smuggling No. 5420, which was approved in the first reading in mid-July this year.

"So, we see macro-financial assistance not only as a tool to help Ukraine cope with the balance of payments difficulties it faces, but also as a way to encourage and stimulate reforms that have become more urgent since Ukraine became a candidate country last year," Fernandez-Díez said.

He emphasized that the same principle of conditionality will be applied in the EUR 50 million program of the Ukraine Fund for 2024-2027, which is currently being prepared, and these conditions will be set out in the so-called "Ukraine Plan", which is currently being discussed with a group of Ukrainian ministries.

"The conditions that will be reflected in the Plan will not differ in essence and content from what we already have in the field of macro-financial assistance... This will mark the beginning of a new era, a new era of 'conditionality' on the part of Ukraine, which will be closely linked to the country's accession to the EU," Fernandez-Diez said.

According to him, the goal is to help Ukraine maintain its financial stability and to encourage the country's authorities to carry out useful reforms for this purpose, in close contact with other donors and the IMF.