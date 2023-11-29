Slovakia will extend ban on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products and tighten transit rules - media

On November 29, the government of Slovakia, led by Prime Minister Robert Fico, decided to extend the ban on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine and tighten transit rules.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Novinky.cz.

It is noted that in addition to wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds, the ban applies to the import of honey, sugar, malt and soybeans.

According to the proposal of the Minister of Agriculture of Poland Richard Takacs, the transit of all other agricultural products and food products from Ukraine will be subject to customs closure. In practice, this means that the shipments will be sealed.

In the proposal, the Ministry of Agriculture noted that the measures are necessary, in particular due to the lack of a pan-European decision on Ukrainian goods.