OSCE meeting over Lavrov will be boycotted by several more ministers - Kuleba

Several other ministers assured that they would not participate in the OSCE ministerial meeting in protest.

Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba told journalists in Brussels about this, Censor.NET reports, with reference to the EP.

According to him, Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, which publicly announced a boycott of the meeting in North Macedonia, is not a complete list of ministers who will not come there.

"There are more than four countries that do not agree with Lavrov's participation," the Foreign Minister said.

Kuleba has already received assurances from several more colleagues who will avoid participating in a joint meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in Skopje.

"There are four countries that have stated that they will not be at the OSCE ministerial meeting. But there are also ministers who came up to me and said that they are here (at the NATO meeting in Brussels) and they will not be there (in Skopje), but they do not want to say it publicly. There are also those ministers who will be at a dinner on Wednesday where Lavrov will not be there, but will not be at the meeting itself on Thursday," the minister said.

At the same time, Kuleba said that he did not want to criticize North Macedonia, despite the fact that it was its decision to invite Lavrov to a meeting and issue him visas that led to the crisis.

"I want to stand up for the Macedonians who have supported Ukraine all year," the minister concluded.

