Defence industries must increase production and work as one integrated complex for security of whole of Europe, - Kuleba

At a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in Brussels, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba emphasized that defense industries should increase production and work as one integrated complex of the defense industry of the Euro-Atlantic community.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

Speaking about the meeting during his opening remarks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Kuleba noted that this is the first time that representatives of Ukraine and NATO will sit down at the negotiating table "as equals."

"This is probably the biggest difference between then and now, when we compare the previous NATO-Ukraine Commission and the current NATO-Ukraine Council," he emphasized.

Kuleba noted that at the meeting, Ukraine and the allies will discuss, among other things, increasing the production of weapons and ammunition.

"In order to ensure the security of the entire European region, the defense industries must increase production, coordinate, and work as one integral complex of the defense industry of the Euro-Atlantic community," the Ukrainian minister added.