In "Diia" it will be possible to get English version of some documents

In the Diia application, it will be possible to get the English version of some documents.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Diia telegram channel.

"A state in a smartphone - when you don't have to go to specialists to get a document in English! It is enough to open the Diia application," the message reads.



As noted, in two clicks it will be possible to get the English version of any of these documents:

international passport;

registration certificate;

driver's license.

To use the service, you need to go to the application, find the document you want to translate, and click on the three dots in the lower right corner of the document – "Translate into English".



Yes, the driver's license and registration certificate has international coding, which is used in the EU, the USA and Canada.



The service is implemented by the Ministry of Digital Transformation together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Migration Service, the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and SE "Infotech"

