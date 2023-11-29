ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
7316 visitors online
News World Aid to Ukraine
800 2
studies (65) European Union (2043) allowance (297) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2114)

EU to increase funding for training of Ukrainian military by more than 4 times - AFP

News Censor.NET World

навчання,британія,артилеристи

The European Union will increase the amount allocated for training the Ukrainian military to 255 million euros from 61 million euros.

This is reported by AFP, Censor.NET reports.

"The bloc, which consists of 27 countries, has so far trained 34,000 Ukrainian soldiers. This makes the EU the largest provider of training for the Ukrainian military," the publication writes.

Read more: Germany to contribute additional €11.5 million to NATO-Ukraine fund, - Burbock

Earlier, 61 million euros were allocated for this purpose from the European Peace Fund.

Now, the EU countries have decided to increase this amount to 255 million euros, the European Commission said. And the number of trainees is expected to increase to 40,000 in the near future.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 