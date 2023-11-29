Defense forces repelled assaults in seven directions on November 29, 20 attacks were repelled near Avdiivka, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18.00 on November 29, 2023.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The evening summary states: "The 644th day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues.

There were 73 combat engagements over the day. The enemy launched 3 missile and 13 air strikes, carried out 8 MLRS attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Also, the Russian Federation once again attacked Ukraine Kh-31 guided missile and 2 S-300 anti-aircraft missiles. The strikes were carried out on civilian infrastructure.

The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

See more: Occupiers attacked Nikopol with three kamikaze drones, fired ten shells at Marhanets community. PHOTOS

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There were no signs of offensive groups forming. Certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. About 10 settlements were hit by enemy artillery and mortar shelling, including Znob-Trubchevsk, Kliusy of the Sumy region; Veterynarne, Vovchansk, Hatyshche, Mala Vovcha of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Synkivka, northeast of Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region. In this direction, the Defense Forces repelled 6 attacks. The occupiers carried out airstrikes near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kupiansk, and Kurylivka of the Kharkiv region. About 10 settlements, in particular, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove of the Kharkiv region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 attacks by invaders in the areas of Serebryanskyi forestry of the Luhansk region; Torske, east of Terny, Yampolivka of the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar shelling by the occupiers, including Nevske, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Rozdolivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults near Ivanivske and Andriivka of the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements were under artillery and mortar fire, in particular Chasiv Yar, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, New York of the Donetsk region.

Read more: On November 28, Russians launched 11 missile and 35 air strikes, carried out 42 MLRS attacks, - General Staff

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, conducted unsuccessful assaults near Stepove, Novokalynove, east of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, south of Tonenke, Sieverne, Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repelled 20 attacks. About 15 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Oleksandropil, Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, conducted unsuccessful assaults near Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region. Here, the Defense Forces repelled 6 attacks. About 10 settlements came under the artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers, in particular, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults south of Prechystivka of the Donetsk region, where our defenders repelled 2 attacks. The enemy launched an airstrike in the Novoukrainka area of the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements, in particular, Vuhledar, Vodiane, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Urozhaine of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.

Read more: Enemy replaces collaborators in occupation administrations with Russians, - Fedorov

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy tried unsuccessfully 5 times to restore the lost position near Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhya region. Also, Ukrainian defenders repelled 5 enemy attacks west of Verbove of the Zaporizhzhia region. Artillery and mortar shelling were hit by more than 20 settlements, among them Levadne, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Mali Shcherbaki, Kamianske of the Zaporizhia region.

In the Kherson direction, Kherson and Tyahynka of the Kherson region were subjected to artillery shelling by the enemy. The defense forces continue to hold positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region. They continue to inflict fire damage on the enemy.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 2 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 2 more on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems. Units of the Missile Forces hit 3 control points, 2 ammunition depots and an area of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment."

Read more: EU to increase funding for training of Ukrainian military by more than 4 times - AFP