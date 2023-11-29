Over last day, enemy carried out three missile and 13 air strikes on territory of Ukraine, - General Staff of Armed Forces

The enemy launched 3 missiles and 13 air strikes, fired 8 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The enemy launched 3 missile and 13 air strikes, fired 8 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Also, the Russian Federation once again attacked Ukraine with an X-31 guided missile and 2 S-300 anti-aircraft missiles. The strikes were aimed at civilian infrastructure.

