Traffic has been restored on all roads of Ukraine after bad weather

All traffic bans on all roads of Ukraine have been lifted.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs:

All traffic restrictions on all roads have been lifted;

travel on public roads is provided;

There are no violations of the railway connection.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, since the beginning of the day on November 29, 66 vehicle towing engagements have been carried out in 12 regions.



In total, since the beginning of bad weather on November 26, rescuers have towed 1 thousand vehicles. 918 vehicles, including 33 buses and 33 ambulances, 178 trees were removed, and more than 4 thousand people were helped. people, including 240 children.

At the same time, 469 settlements in 13 regions remain without electricity.

