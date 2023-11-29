Enemy has increased number of artillery attacks and airstrikes in Tavria direction, - Defense Forces

The Russians have approximately doubled the number of artillery attacks and airstrikes in the Tavria direction.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the spokesman of the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction, Oleksandr Shtupun, on the air of the national telethon on Wednesday.

"After a slight decrease in the use of kamikaze drones, artillery and aviation, primarily due to the deterioration of the weather, yesterday the enemy sharply increased, by about half, both the number of artillery attacks and air strikes. It has also intensified infantry ground attacks and is using armored vehicles in some places... about 10-20 units," Shtupun said

The spokesman also said that over the past day, the enemy carried out 17 airstrikes, conducted 56 combat clashes and carried out more than a thousand artillery attacks.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 20 enemy attacks near Stepove, Kalynivka, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, as well as east of Novobakhmutivka and south of Tonenke. According to Shtupun, this indicates that "the enemy's activity is not decreasing." The enemy is also trying to recapture previously lost positions in the Zaporozhzhia direction.

Read more: Defense forces repelled assaults in seven directions on November 29, 20 attacks were repelled near Avdiivka, - General Staff