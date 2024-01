On the evening of 29 November, the Air Force recorded the movement of a group of Shahed drones in the direction of Odesa region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Air Force on Telegram.

The message reads: "A group of Shaheds in the direction of Odesa region from the Black Sea!"

Read more: Defense forces repelled assaults in seven directions on November 29, 20 attacks were repelled near Avdiivka, - General Staff