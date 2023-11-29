Zelenskyy met with soldiers conducting offensive operations in Kherson region and presented awards

During a working trip to the Kherson region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the operational situation in the region and the course of hostilities on the left bank.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the president's press service.

The report reads: "The Head of State listened to the reports of the Commander of the Operational-Strategic Group of Forces (OSGF) "Odesa" Andrii Hnatov, the Commander of the Marine Corps of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Sodol and talked with the commanders of the Marine Corps and Territorial Defense brigades performing combat missions in the Kherson direction.

The operational situation on the left bank of Kherson region, the course of hostilities, further plans of Ukrainian defenders and their priority needs were discussed. In particular, they discussed additional provision of drones and strengthening front-line air defense."

For personal courage, selfless actions shown in the defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the Head of State presented the servicemen with the Cross of Military Merit of the President of Ukraine, as well as the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi of the III degree and the Order of Merit of the III degree. In view of the security situation, Volodymyr Zelenskyy handed over some of the awards to the commanders of military units for presentation at the place of service.

"Thank you for your service, thank you for protecting our state, for all your minutes, days, weeks and months that you are fighting and defending the sovereignty of Ukraine. I wish you victory, and good health to your family and friends," the President said.

