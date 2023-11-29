Polish Infrastructure Minister Gayadhur announced steps to partially lift the blockade on the border
On November 29, the Minister of Infrastructure of Poland, Alvin Gayadhur, met with Polish carriers blocking four border crossing points with Ukraine, and announced steps to partially lift the blockade.
As Censor.NET informs, this is reported by "Evropean Pravda" with reference to the message of the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure
After talks with the minister, the chairman of the Committee for the Protection of Transport Carriers and Employers, Waldemar Jaszczur, said that the carriers would not stop the protest at four border crossing points, but would not extend it to two more - in Nyzhankovychi and Zosin.
"We are also ready to consider the possibility of softening the form of our protest if the Polish state strengthens effective control over the entry of trucks into Poland," Yashchur added, complaining about a "significant" number of violations by Ukraine.
In turn, Gayakhdur announced that the Polish government will intensify the inspection of vehicles at border crossings with Ukraine.
"Employees of the national tax administration, border guards and the police will also take part in these inspections. These will be intensified measures. I have already spoken with the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration – they have declared their full cooperation on this issue," he was quoted as saying by Polish Radio.
