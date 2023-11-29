ENG
France hopes to conclude agreement with Ukraine on security guarantees early next year

France is close to concluding an agreement with Ukraine on security guarantees. This is expected to be done in early 2024.

This was stated by the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France, Anne-Claire Legendre, Censor.NET reports with reference to Sky News.

As Legendre said today, November 29, she hopes that such a bilateral agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine will be completed in early 2024.

The agreement is designed to determine how support will flow from France to Ukraine in the form of humanitarian, military and financial aid.

