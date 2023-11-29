During day, russians shelled border area of Sumy region three times, 15 explosions were recorded

On November 29, the russians carried out 3 attacks on the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 15 explosions were recorded.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the telegram of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

In particular, the following were shelled:

- Krasnopillia community: the enemy fired mortars (5 explosions).

- The enemy fired at the Esman community from a machine gun - 10 machine gun rounds.

- Velyka Pysarivka community: shelling was carried out from an AGS grenade launcher (10 explosions).

Read more: During day, Russians fired 22 times at Sumy region: three people were killed, including 7-year-old girl, and three more were wounded