The Russian army carried out attacks in 7 directions last day, there were 101 clashes, - General Staff

The enemy during the day conducted assault operations in the Kupyansk, Liman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinsky, Shakhtar and Zaporizhzhya directions.

This is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, informs Censor.NET.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Polissky directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversky and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted assault operations near Sinkivka, Petropavlivka of Kharkov region and Stelmakhivka of Lugansk region, where 7 attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces.

In the Liman direction, our soldiers repelled 24 enemy attacks in the areas of Serebryansky forestry of the Lugansk region and east of Terniv, Yampolivka, Torsky of Donetsk region.

Watch more: Defense Forces repelled Russian counterattack near Robotyne. VIDEO

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault operations near Ivanovo and Andriivka of Donetsk region, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 4 attacks. In turn, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue assault actions south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and are fixed on the achieved lines.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, the invaders, with the support of aviation, do not abandon the attempts to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers steadfastly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The enemy's offensive operations near Stepovoy, Novokalinovo, east of Novobakhmutovka, Avdiivka, south of Tonenky, Severny, Pervomaisky of Donetsk region were unsuccessful. Here, the Defense Forces repelled 22 attacks.

In the Maryinsky direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, conducted unsuccessful assault operations in the areas of Krasnogorivka and Novomikhailivka of the Donetsk region, where 11 attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces.

In the Shakhtar direction, our defenders repelled 3 enemy attacks south of Prechistivka of Donetsk region.

Watch more: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed "nest" of Russian drone operators in 5-storey building in Kherson region. VIDEO

In the Zaporizhzhya direction, the invaders 5 times unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position in the area of Robotino, Zaporizhzhya region. Also, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 9 enemy attacks northwest of the Verbovo of Zaporizhzhya region.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict casualties on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT Odessa in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, continue to conduct counter-battery struggle, inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.