Russians fired S-300 missiles in Donetsk region, police paramedics rescued a baby. VIDEO&PHOTOS

At night, Pokrovsk, Novohrodivka and Myrnohrad came under enemy fire. Russian soldiers shelled Donetsk region with S-300 missiles. As a result of the shelling, 10 people were injured, including 4 children. Five more people are being searched for under the rubble.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET reports.

An apartment block and 9 private houses, a police station, cars and garages were damaged in Pokrovsk. Among the victims is a family with two children: A 16-year-old boy and a 6-month-old baby. A 13-year-old boy was also injured.

"One of the shells exploded in the yard of a house where a family with two children lived. The shelling destroyed the roof and walls of the house, and the family was trapped under the rubble. A police paramedic helped a man with a bloody baby in his arms get out from under the ruins. After examining the boy, the policeman wrapped him up and quickly took him to hospital. There is no threat to the life of six-month-old Eli," Klymenko said.

A multi-storey building was hit in Novohradivka. A 13-year-old child was wounded.

"Police and rescue workers are currently working at the site of the missile attack. There may be five more people under the rubble, including a child," the Minister of Internal Affairs said.

Russians fired two S-300 missiles at Myrnohrad. The police department was destroyed.

Klymenko added that the State Emergency Service and police have been working at the sites of the attacks all night. The search and rescue operation is ongoing, and police are documenting the consequences of the Russian strikes.



