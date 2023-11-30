ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
7256 visitors online
News War in Ukraine
9 141 44
Russian Army (6153) liquidation (1118) elimination (2545)

The total combat losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the war are about 328,760 people (+ 1180 per day), 5551 tanks, 7909 artillery systems, 10340 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

рф,армія,ліквідація,ліквідовані

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 328,760 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with the reference to the press center of General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 30.11.23 are approximately:

manpower - approximately 328760 (+1180) people,

tanks - 5551 (+13) units,

 armored vehicles - 10340 (+28) units,

аrtillery systems - 7909 (+1) unit,

MLRS - 910 (+0) unit,

air defense systems - 600 (+0) unit,

aircrafts - 323 (+0) unit,

helicopters - 324 (+0) unit,

Operational-tactical level UAVs - 5954 (+10),

cruise missiles - 1567 (+0),

ships /boats - 22 (+0) unit,

submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 10361 (+13) units,

special equipment - 1124 (+3).

Read more: Road to Avdiivka is covered with bodies of occupiers. VIDEO 18+

The total combat losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the war are about 328,760 people (+ 1180 per day), 5551 tanks, 7909 artillery systems, 10340 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS 01

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 