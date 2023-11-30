Air Forces about the night attack of "Shaheds": Flying from two directions, targets - military objects and critical infrastructure

The Russians on the night of November 30 attacked Ukraine with kamikaze drones from two directions. The enemy’s targets were military objects and critical infrastructure. The enemy programs each "shahed" to a particular target, adjusting flight routes.

As Censor.NET informs, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by the speaker of Air Force - Yurii Ihnat.

"All goals are known after all. We can guess, we cannot officially talk about this - these are both military objects and our critical infrastructure. Usually the enemy programs each "shahed" to a particular target, "said Ihnat.

According to him, the invaders each time adjust the flight routes of the "Shahed" so that the air defense forces do not have time to prepare for the strike.

According to the AF spokesman, that night the Russians fired kamikaze drones from two directions: Primorsko-Akhtarsk and the occupied Crimea.

Read more: Destroyed 71 out of 75 "Shahed" UAVs, - Air Force

"It was from these two directions that the "shaheds" flew. The first wave was successfully destroyed in the Odessa region. Further, the enemy, using several directions, sent UAVs to the northern regions, they had been destroying as they were following. Also, the west up to the Khmelnitsky region, their routes end there, the latter are finished off there," Ihnat added.