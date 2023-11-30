36 countries in the OSCE called on Russia to "completely and unconditionally" withdraw all its troops from the territory of Ukraine

At the OSCE Ministerial Council, EU members and nine other countries called on Russia to immediately end its aggressive war against Ukraine and "fully and unconditionally" withdraw all troops and equipment from all of its territory.

As Censor.NET іnforms, citing Ukrinform, the corresponding appeal is contained in the statement of the European Union, delivered at the plenary session of the OSCE Council of Ministers on Thursday in Skopje.

"We once again call on Russia to immediately end its aggressive war against Ukraine and to fully and unconditionally withdraw all its troops and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, " the EU delegation said.

It is noted that "all persons, including in senior positions, who are responsible for violations committed during the Russian aggression in Ukraine, must be brought to justice."

The countries stressed that Russia neglected the basic norms, principles and obligations on which European security is built by its aggression against Ukraine.

"Today in Skopje we want to confirm that the security of Ukraine is the security of Europe. The EU will definitely support Ukraine and its people as long as necessary. "The EU's commitment to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders will remain steadfast." - the statement said.

The EU also assured that it will continue to provide Ukraine with financial, economic, humanitarian and military support, as well as work with partners to fulfill future security obligations to Ukraine, "which will help it protect itself from attempts to destabilize and deter further acts of aggression in the future."

In addition, the European Union's support for Ukraine's proposed Peace Formula was emphasized.

North Macedonia, Montenegro, Albania, Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Iceland, San Marino and Ukraine joined the EU statement.

