EU supplied 480 thousand tons. artillery ammunition to Ukraine after start of full-scale war, - von der Leyen

After the start of Russia’s full-scale war, the European Union supplied Kyiv with 480,000 rounds of ammunition in Ukraine. The EU has provided €5.6 billion in aid to Ukraine to supply tanks, helicopters, air defense systems, missiles and ammunition.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said this today in Brussels during a speech at the annual conference of the European Defence Agency (EDA), Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"After the beginning of Russian aggression.... For the first time, we have mobilized Europe's defense industry to meet the conditions of war. The European Defence Fund was supplemented by EDIRPA ( European Defence Industry Reinforcement through Common Procurement Act – ed.), which further allowed for the adoption of ASAP ( Act in Support of Ammunition Production– ed.).

480,000 artillery shells have been delivered or are in the process of being transferred to Ukraine. Next year, we will be able to produce 1 million shells per year. This was unimaginable just a year ago. And this already means a massive step forward in our defense cooperation," Ursula von der Leyen said.

Read more: "It appears the U.S. says no to every type of weapon three times before providing it to Ukraine," Congressional Intelligence Committee chief Turner

According to her, Europe's defense industry needs to produce more to meet Ukraine's needs, but also to provide its own deterrence and defense system.

"The war in Ukraine is taking more weapons than any other war in recent history. Russia fires 10 million shells a year. Ukraine uses 10,000 drones per month. This means that the European defense industry must also mobilize. The reality is that we don't have enough weapons and ammunition available, we don't have large stockpiles, and we don't have enough spare parts. Because in peacetime, we thought we didn't need them. This must be changed," the President of the European Commission stressed.

Read more: EU to increase funding for training of Ukrainian military by more than 4 times - AFP

She recalled that this summer NATO leaders presented a new Defence Production Action Plan, and in this aspect, the European Union should focus on increasing the production capacity of its defense industry.

"No "weak points" in production should prevent us from ensuring European security. There is no shortage of European tools at our disposal. There are projects of common interest for the production of long-range drones, systems for detecting and neutralizing sea mines, which can be very important, for example, in the Black Sea. But the tools of our cooperation are still lagging behind," said Ursula von der Leyen.

She noted that after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the EU has already taken unprecedented steps. For the first time ever, he is providing military assistance to a country at war, right here in Europe.

Read more: Germany to contribute additional €11.5 million to NATO-Ukraine fund, - Burbock

"We have provided (Ukraine - ed.) with EU-coordinated assistance worth 5.6 billion euros to supply tanks, helicopters, air defense systems, missiles and ammunition. We have organized training missions before, but this is the first time we are training troops involved in a war between states in Europe, and we are doing this with the help of a mission that is managed from the headquarters in Brussels," the European Commission President added.