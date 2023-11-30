About 20 law enforcement officers accused of crimes against participants of the Revolution of Dignity still work in law enforcement agencies - prosecutors

About 20 law enforcement officers are still working in law enforcement agencies, who are charged with crimes against participants in the Revolution of Dignity. Currently, there are court verdicts against 23 law enforcement officers.

As Censor.NET informs, prosecutors in "Maidan cases" Ivan Babenko and Denys Ivanov said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"I can't say the exact number, but about two dozen people. Previously, it was much more," Babenko said, answering the question of how many law enforcement officers, who are charged with crimes against the participants of the Revolution of Dignity, continue to work in law enforcement agencies.

"This is facilitated by the position of the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Police, which is that there are no grounds to dismiss them before the court verdict. At the same time, there were numerous cases when court hearings were disrupted due to the alleged business trips of the accused or their employment, which does not contribute to the consideration of cases within a reasonable time," he said.

The prosecutor said that there are already court verdicts against 23 law enforcement officers: all but one, who was an investigator, are employees of operational units of public security, in particular Berkut officers.

At the same time, Prosecutor Ivanov added that law enforcement officers are delaying the submission of their cases to court, as well as the consideration of cases in courts.

According to him, this is mainly done by current law enforcement officers, since they are not interested in closing proceedings on non-rehabilitative grounds, even in cases where the terms of criminal prosecution have expired or are expiring.

"According to the law, this will be the basis for their dismissal from service. That is why they benefit from such a constant process of investigation or trial. This makes it possible to remain in office and work until the time necessary to receive a pension for a law enforcement officer," said prosecutor Ivanov.

