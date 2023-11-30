US State Department in OSCE: Not sure Russians are ready to listen to our calls

The United States has joined in calling on Russia to stop violating basic OSCE principles, but so far the Russian side seems to be unwilling to listen.

This was stated by US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien during a speech at the plenary session of the OSCE Ministerial Council on Thursday in Skopje, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"I join my voice to the voices of my colleagues who call on Russia to stop violating the basic principles of the organisation, but I'm not sure they are ready to listen to us yet," he said.

The State Department spokesman stressed that Russia's invasion of Ukraine was "a complete disregard for civilised standards, international law and the principles on which this organisation is based". At the same time, he pointed out that Russia continues to block the organisation's activities, denying the possibility of holding major conferences and "detaining the organisation's staff, which is a complete violation of their rights and the principles of this organisation".

Against this backdrop, he stated the importance of preserving the OSCE, as blocking it poses a direct threat not only to the values on which the organisation is based, "but also to the lives of millions of people in our societies who are simply trying to exercise the basic rights that we all agree are theirs".