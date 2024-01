On the morning of December 10, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

"Attention! Missile danger throughout the territory of Ukraine! MiG-31K takeoff from Savasleyka airfield (Nizhny Novgorod Region). Do not ignore the air alert signal!", the Air Force informs.

Read more: Russia has restored potential of cruise missiles, targets Ukrainian infrastructure with high-precision long-range weapons, - Air Force