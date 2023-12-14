Ihnat on possibility of transferring Swedish Gripen fighters to Ukraine: Not bad option for us

Currently, the possibility of transferring Swedish Gripen fighters to Ukraine is being considered.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force of the AFU, Yurii Ihnat, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"The main combat aircraft will be the F-16... Gripen is also being considered, the Swedish side can transfer to Ukraine the number it has today. We are not talking about quantity. But the main combat aircraft still remains the F-16. If a decision is made on Gripen, it will be a good option for us," he said.

According to a spokesman, Sweden is considering developing a newer version of the Gripen fighter to replace its air force. Therefore, Ukraine will have the prospect of receiving these aircraft.

Ignat added that Ukrainian pilots have already tested Gripen fighters in Sweden.

"During the first visit to the Kingdom of Sweden, the commander of the Air Force left specialists there, when the meeting was actually taking place so that they would investigate the possibility of providing Ukraine with these aircraft and conduct some familiarization flights on these aircraft to understand how it works and provide a full report - we can can't we get this equipment," the spokesperson explained.

He emphasized that it was not pilot training. Military training will begin only after a decision on the Gripen handover is announced while consultations are ongoing.