In occupied Melitopol, they are preparing for pseudo-elections: Russians are jamming mobile communications, - Mayor Fedorov

In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, the invaders have already started preparations for the pseudo-elections of the President of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the Mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.

"Eight busloads of performers were brought to Melitopol and housed in cramped quarters," the post reads.

The occupiers hold meetings in the premises of the district state administration, where they jam the communication so that "no one can eavesdrop on criminal secrets."

"According to the information of the residents, it was agitators who were brought in who spread deadly lies about the dictator and "Russian peace" in the occupied communities. However, our people know the truth for sure, and they see the "Russian world" - poverty, terror, lack of freedom - with their own eyes," Fedorov said.

