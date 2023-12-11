ENG
Situation in East is complicated. Enemy is conducting offensive actions along entire frontline, - Syrsky

The operational situation in the East remains difficult. The enemy continues to conduct offensive actions along the entire frontline.

This was reported by the commander of the Land Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to Syrsky, he and the commanders holding the defence in the eastern direction analysed the situation in detail and considered options for further action.

"We jointly made the necessary decisions and took measures to ensure the stability of our defence, save the lives of our soldiers and rationally use ammunition," the statement said.

