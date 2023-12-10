Russian troops storm Ukrainian positions near Avdiivka almost around clock, but air strikes have decreased - CMA

Russian troops near Avdiivka have been storming Ukrainian positions almost around the clock, regardless of weather conditions, but they have been using less aircraft.

The head of the Avdiivka city military administration, Vitaliy Barabash, said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrainian News.

"The enemy does not give up its desire and attempts to surround the city. Artillery assaults, mortar attacks, tank attacks and aviation attacks are taking place along the entire line almost around the clock," he said.

Read more: 337 occupiers were eliminated in day in Tavria direction

According to him, the number of air strikes has slightly decreased - 6-8 per day, and there are usually 30-40 massive attacks on the community.

As of the morning, 1,253 people remain in the city, and the evacuation continues, although people are increasingly reluctant to leave the city due to the constant shelling.