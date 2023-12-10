Defence Forces destroy 6,780 occupiers and 690 pieces of weapons and military equipment over week, - Ministry of Defence. INFOGRAPHICS

In the week from 4 to 10 December, the Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed about 6,780 occupiers and 690 pieces of enemy weapons and military equipment.

This was reported on Telegram by Deputy Defence Minister Oleksandr Pavliuk, Censor.NET reports.

Russian troops suffered significant losses of weapons and military equipment:

61 tanks;

133 armoured combat vehicles;

115 artillery systems;

6 MLRS;

3 air defence systems;

191 units of vehicles;

22 units of special equipment.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed an enemy aircraft, 17 missiles and 141 UAVs.

