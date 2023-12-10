Russians brought group of 30 medics to occupied Mariupol to serve Russian army - National Resistance Centre

Civilian hospitals in the temporarily occupied territories continue to be converted into military hospitals to serve the Russian military.

This was reported by the National Resistance Centre, Censor.NET reports.

"Russian doctors are engaged to provide services, who are systematically brought to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. For example, a new group of 30 doctors arrived in the temporarily occupied Mariupol.

The Russian military leadership on the ground is served exclusively by medical personnel of the Russian Armed Forces or other civilian medical institutions from the territory of the Russian Federation.

In general, all hospitals in the TOT have an order to provide priority services to the Russian military. Even when providing emergency care, preference is given to Russians. As a result, the situation in the temporarily occupied regions is critical against the backdrop of an escalating epidemiological situation and the humanitarian crisis in general. The mortality rate among the civilian population is growing significantly," the statement said.